Colrain Capital LLC Acquires 1,435 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 4.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,580,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 211.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.57. 7,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,446. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.40 and its 200 day moving average is $222.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $242.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.