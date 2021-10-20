Colrain Capital LLC Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for 5.3% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IP shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of IP stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. 17,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,441. International Paper has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

