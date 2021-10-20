Colrain Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.5% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $13.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,851.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,525. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

