Colrain Capital LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Colrain Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 4.4% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.56. 70,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,981. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

