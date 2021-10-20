Colrain Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 3.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 270,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,816. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $251.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

