Colrain Capital LLC Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Colrain Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.88. 80,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

