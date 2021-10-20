Colrain Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Colrain Capital LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 3.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.13. 282,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,590,783. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $71.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

