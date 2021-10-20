Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Stock Holdings Cut by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,413 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.79% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

ECON opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

