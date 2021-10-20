Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Purchased by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,103 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 1.15% of Columbia Property Trust worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 94,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 76,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 36,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,469,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

