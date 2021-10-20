Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 56,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,157. Comerica has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

