Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.47) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.95 ($7.00).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.37 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.72. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.