Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €6.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €6.60 ($7.76) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.01 ($7.07).

ETR CBK traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.37 ($7.49). 7,181,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.72. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

