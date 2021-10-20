Community Health Systems (CYH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.600-$0.800 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Health Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Community Health Systems worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.