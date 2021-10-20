Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.73

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.73 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 61.03 ($0.80). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 60.93 ($0.80), with a volume of 134,035 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48. The firm has a market cap of £321.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.73.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

