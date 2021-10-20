Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 1,138.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.