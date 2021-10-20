Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $8.70. 13,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,187,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

