Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $8.70. 13,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,187,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.3% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
