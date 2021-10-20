Comparing Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) & Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Viking Energy Group and Brigham Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00

Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $19.89, suggesting a potential downside of 8.19%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group -208.45% -4,896.40% -46.41% Brigham Minerals -19.66% 4.17% 3.56%

Risk and Volatility

Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Brigham Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 2.62 -$61.99 million N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.41 -$57.99 million $0.19 114.00

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Viking Energy Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

