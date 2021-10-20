Comparing Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth Real Estate Investment 54.23% 16.85% 4.75% NETSTREIT 1.27% 0.10% 0.08%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and NETSTREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 NETSTREIT 0 0 8 0 3.00

Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus target price of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. NETSTREIT has a consensus target price of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Monmouth Real Estate Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monmouth Real Estate Investment and NETSTREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.19 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.50 NETSTREIT $33.73 million 28.42 $730,000.00 $0.69 35.10

NETSTREIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Monmouth Real Estate Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of NETSTREIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monmouth Real Estate Investment beats NETSTREIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.