Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Down 4.8%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.26 and last traded at $69.58. 1,256 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.07.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

