CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Trading Up 7.6%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) was up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.