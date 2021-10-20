Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) shares rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Computershare alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.