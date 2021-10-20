Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $4.88 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $259,497.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,995.39 or 1.00145715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00054895 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.00305733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.79 or 0.00491337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00190436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,792,457 coins and its circulating supply is 11,224,017 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

