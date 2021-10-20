Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $449.18

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 449.18 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 249182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 873.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £744.48 million and a P/E ratio of -56.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is -320.99%.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

