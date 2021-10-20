Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,041.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.82 or 0.06263982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00312455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $644.87 or 0.00976469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00083782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00394727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00265050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00254285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

