Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFXTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

