Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$3.85 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE CFF traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,095. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.10.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$96.51 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

