CONMED (CNMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. CONMED has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.150-$3.250 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts expect CONMED to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $134.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

