Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Raised by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,274.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 170,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

NYSE:ED opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

