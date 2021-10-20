Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Edison in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

ED opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

