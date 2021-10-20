Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.150-$10.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $258.25.
STZ stock opened at $216.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.66. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.