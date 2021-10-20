ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $1.95 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00274601 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

