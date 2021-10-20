ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski Sells 73,904 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $369,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $474,276.60.

On Monday, August 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $560,291.64.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 124,539,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,863,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.04. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 120.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 403,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.