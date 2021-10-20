ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of WISH stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,406,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $474,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,221,060 shares of company stock worth $8,115,700 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.