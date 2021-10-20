ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells $12,295.00 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $12,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Pai Liu sold 24,483 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,222.22.

On Friday, September 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $15,699.60.

On Monday, September 13th, Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $176,324.85.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,539,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,863,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $38,215,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $28,465,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

