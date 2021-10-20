ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.81

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $3.88. ContraFect shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 44,198 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.86.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ContraFect by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ContraFect by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 136,479 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

