Contrasting AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) & ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AXIS Capital and ProAssurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 1 3 0 0 1.75 ProAssurance 0 1 2 0 2.67

AXIS Capital presently has a consensus price target of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. ProAssurance has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. Given ProAssurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than AXIS Capital.

Volatility and Risk

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 5.79% 4.11% 0.73% ProAssurance -3.75% 2.55% 0.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of ProAssurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. AXIS Capital pays out -80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ProAssurance pays out -38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AXIS Capital has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. AXIS Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXIS Capital and ProAssurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.92 -$120.42 million ($2.08) -25.32 ProAssurance $874.94 million 1.41 -$175.73 million ($0.52) -43.83

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats ProAssurance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business. The Workers’ Compensation Insurance segment includes the workers’ compensation business which the company provides for employers, groups and associations. The Lloyd’s Syndicate segment includes operating results from participation in Lloyd’s Syndicate 1729. The Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segment assumes workers’ compensation insurance, healthcare professional liability insurance or a combination of the two from Workers’ Compensation Insurance and Specialty Property & Casualty segments. The Corporate segment includes investing operations managed at the corporate level, non-premium revenues generated outside of insurance entities, and corporate expenses, including interest and U.S. income taxes. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

