Contrasting Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carter Bankshares and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Sturgis Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.32 -$45.86 million N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.32 $6.01 million N/A N/A

Sturgis Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Sturgis Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements.

