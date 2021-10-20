Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 78,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 614,613 shares.The stock last traded at $19.90 and had previously closed at $19.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.74.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

