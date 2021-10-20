ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNVVY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.