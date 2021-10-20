CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading Up 5.8%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 138,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 329,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.12.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

