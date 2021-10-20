CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post earnings per share of $1.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

COR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

