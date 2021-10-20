Coreto 24-Hour Volume Hits $67,073.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coreto has traded 80.5% higher against the dollar. Coreto has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $67,073.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00067225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00100829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,546.20 or 0.99860357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,079.91 or 0.06122380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00021176 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

