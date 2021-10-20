Corra.Finance (CORA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.90 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Corra.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00005034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and $85,628.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00068044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,723.54 or 0.99818637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.04 or 0.06417280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00022336 BTC.

Corra.Finance Coin Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

