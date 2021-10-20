Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,975 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Shares of CTVA opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

