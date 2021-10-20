CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 866.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of CoStar Group worth $232,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $96.63. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.