Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $562,530.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $562,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shravan Goli sold 5,042 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $184,234.68.

Shares of COUR stock remained flat at $$33.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 560,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,223. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

