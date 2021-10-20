Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.67

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.67 and last traded at $40.67, with a volume of 22324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.