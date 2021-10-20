Covalent 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.70 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $59.56 million and approximately $9.70 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00067544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00072234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00102603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,795.17 or 0.99769460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.20 or 0.06371862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00022430 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

