Cowen Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $440.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $490.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

ULTA opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.80 and a 200 day moving average of $348.29. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $105,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

