CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Shares Down 1.9%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.81. 27,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 36,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $290.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Card Group stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

